2 jailed in Borno for lying to EFCC

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The two have been sentenced to six months imprisonment each, with an option of fine.

Tijjani Haruna and Abdullahi Ahmed both lied during separate EFCC investigations [EFCC]
Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri last week separately jailed two people for lying to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC accused Tijjani Haruna and Abdullahi Ahmed of giving false information to its operatives in violation of Section 139 of the Penal Code Laws of Borno State.

Haruna lied about information regarding his point of sale (POS) transactions during a September 2018 EFCC investigation, while Ahmed lied about a similar thing during another investigation in November 2019.

The two pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to six months imprisonment each with an option of fine in the sum of N20,000.

