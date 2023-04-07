The sports category has moved to a new website.
2 injured in multiple accident on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

TRACE said that two persons sustained varying degree of injuries, while five others escaped unhurt.

Temitope Oseni, the Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sango-Ota on Friday.

Oseni said that the accident, involving seven people and four vehicles, occurred inbound Sango-Ota, Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Thursday at about 8.35 a.m.

She stated that an Iveco truck, with registration number: DED 266 DC lost control due to speeding and rammed into three other vehicles: a Honda Pilot SUV, marked: APP 654 HA, Nissan Primera car, marked: EH 462 MK and a Mazda bus: marked APP 392 DJ.

Oseni said that two persons sustained varying degree of injuries, while five others escaped unhurt.

“The injured persons have been taken to Diamond Hospital at Ijako by TRACE personnel and good Samaritans for intensive treatment,” she said.

The TRACE unit commander further said that the affected vehicles had been towed off the road to ease free flow of traffic.

She advised drivers of articulated trucks and other motorists to desist from excessive speeding, especially during this Easter period, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Oseni also warned motorists against reckless and dangerous driving that could lead to avoidable crashes and mishaps.

News Agency Of Nigeria

