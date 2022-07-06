2 female passengers die as boat capsizes in Lagos

Emmanuel said that the 20-passenger ferry, named “R & N 2”, carrying 17 passengers, capsized at about 7.45a.m, not more than 200 metres from Ipakodo terminal, Ikorodu.

He said that two female passengers in the accident were unconscious, rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, but later confirmed dead.

Emmanuel said that the waterguards and the search and rescue team of the LASWA, who were mobilised to the scene of the incident, rescued 15 persons alive.