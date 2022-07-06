The General Manager, LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said in a statement that the boat submerged immediately after it departed the Ipakodo ferry terminal in Ikorodu, Lagos.
2 female passengers die as boat capsizes in Lagos
Two female passengers died after a boat mishap in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Wednesday, according to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).
Emmanuel said that the 20-passenger ferry, named “R & N 2”, carrying 17 passengers, capsized at about 7.45a.m, not more than 200 metres from Ipakodo terminal, Ikorodu.
He said that two female passengers in the accident were unconscious, rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, but later confirmed dead.
Emmanuel said that the waterguards and the search and rescue team of the LASWA, who were mobilised to the scene of the incident, rescued 15 persons alive.
The Boat Captain was being investigated by relevant authorities while full investigation into the cause of the mishap was ongoing as of the time of the statement.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng