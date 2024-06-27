2 Ekiti brothers land in court over alleged phone theft, buyer also docked

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of breaking in, stealing and receiving stolen property.

However, when the charges were read to the defendants respectively, each pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the first defendant broke into the shop of one Rabiu Kudirat and stole a Samsung Galaxy AO4S phone valued at ₦250,000 and a cash sum of ₦110,000.

Oriyomi said that the second defendant on Feb. 6, at 9:00 a.m. collected the stolen Samsung Galaxy phone from his brother and on March 10 at 9:00 p.m. transferred the stolen Samsung Galaxy phone to Michael Agboola.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 324(1) and (2), 302(1)(a) and 343(2)(a) and (b) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendants, Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant his clients bail and promised that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Olarewaju Owoleso, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦100,000 each, and one surety each in like sum.