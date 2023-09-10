ADVERTISEMENT
2 drivers die as vehicles collide on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway



2 drivers die as vehicles collide. [NAN]

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Akinbiyi stated that the accident occured at 7:10am at Ayedere village, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun.

He said the eyewitness accounts indicated that the driver of one of the vehicles was driving against traffic and got involved in a collision with the other.

The TRACE spokesperson said that the drivers of the two vehicles died, while a motorboy sustained injury.

Akinbiyi said that the injured motorboy had been taken to a nearby hospital before the arrival of TRACE.

He said that the driver of the car had been taken away by his family for burial, while that of the bus was deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue.

Akinbiyi warned drivers to desist from committing route violation.

