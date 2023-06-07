The sports category has moved to a new website.
2 docked for alleged theft of mobile phones worth ₦‎71,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that Chisom conspired to sell the stolen mobile phones to the second defendant, Nweke, but they were finally caught by good Samaritans and handed over to the police.

The Police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, with stealing and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 2 at about 8.45 p.m. at Estate Bus-Stop, Ota.

Adaraloye said the first defendant, Chisom, stole two Itel smartphones, valued at ₦‎71, 000 from the complainant, Adekunle Adeola, by snatching the phones from him at the bus stop.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390,427 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O.Adeyemi, admitted each of the defendants to ₦‎30,000 bail with one surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until July 3, for further hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

