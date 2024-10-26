ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 die as commercial bus collides with okada on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The unit commander urged motorists plying the Lagos-Badagry expressway to reduce their speed on the one-lane expressway.

2 die in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash
2 die in Lagos-Badagry Expressway auto crash

Recommended articles

Williams Manga, Unit Commander of the FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at 7:10 a.m. near the Mammy Market Barracks axis of the expressway.

One other person sustained some injuries.

Our personnel were alerted about the accident immediately, and we got to the scene at exactly 7.15. a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Toyota commercial bus with registration number MHY 165 YH collided with a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number LAAR 313 VP coming from Badagry.

“The two persons on the motorcycle died instantly, while one in the front seat of the bus sustained varying degrees of injury.

“One of them was not affected by the accident at all,” he said.

Manga said that the likely cause of the accident was excessive speeding.

He said that the injured person had been taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unit commander urged motorists plying the Lagos-Badagry expressway to reduce their speed on the one-lane expressway.

According to him, sensitisation programmes were organised for motorists plying the Agbara-Badagry expressway on the need to reduce their speed on the highway.

“This is not the first time this will happen; the command has continuously warned motorists about the dangers of excessive speeding, but some will not listen.

“Avoid excessive speeding, adhere to speed limits, and conduct routine vehicle checks for prompt detection and replacement of faulty motor parts before leaving your house,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

We need to ally with North, Yorubas have betrayed us - Asari Dokubo slams Tinubu

We need to ally with North, Yorubas have betrayed us - Asari Dokubo slams Tinubu

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

Jigawa pulls out of lawsuit challenging EFCC's legality

Jigawa pulls out of lawsuit challenging EFCC's legality

'Nigeria not failed, but failing': Ex-INEC chair's rallying cry for patriots

'Nigeria not failed, but failing': Ex-INEC chair's rallying cry for patriots

FG to nationalise cartoon content for kids, teenagers – here’s why

FG to nationalise cartoon content for kids, teenagers – here’s why

Ogun teacher in hot water as student dies after 24 strokes of cane, 162 frog jumps

Ogun teacher in hot water as student dies after 24 strokes of cane, 162 frog jumps

Presidency accuses The Guardian newspaper of inciting military against Tinubu's govt

Presidency accuses The Guardian newspaper of inciting military against Tinubu's govt

Pulse Sports

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Okada passenger jumps into canal to evade police arrest, dies in Lagos

Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos

Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos

15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal