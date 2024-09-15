ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 dead as car suffers brake failure, rams into tanker in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

While sympathising with the families of the dead, the sector commander warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic rules.

2 dead as car suffers brake failure, rams into tanker in Anambra/Illustration
2 dead as car suffers brake failure, rams into tanker in Anambra/Illustration

Recommended articles

The Sector Commander of the corps, Joyce Alexander who confirmed the accident to newsmen in Awka on Saturday, said that the accident could be attributed to brake failure and loss of control.

She said that the accident involved an unidentified driver of a car marked UWN531AS and a driver identified as Sani Bappa with a tanker registered ADM619XA.

“According to eyewitnesses, the brake of the car failed, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tanker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four persons, including three male adults and a female adult were involved in the accident.

“One female adult and one male adult died, one injured while another male adult was rescued unhurt.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team, the remains of the dead had been taken to the mortuary and the two vehicles towed away from the road,” she said.

While sympathising with the families of the dead, the sector commander warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic rules and urged them to ensure that “vehicles are serviced regularly”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Boko Haram leaders might have escaped from prison during Maiduguri flood - Zulum

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

Forgive me for what I did to you while I was governor - Oshiomhole begs Igbinedion

UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

Tinubu returns to Abuja from China after London stop over

Tinubu returns to Abuja from China after London stop over

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

Obaseki declares Edo governorship election 'do or die'

Obaseki declares Edo governorship election 'do or die'

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

4 men break into house, steal gas cooker, mattress, other goods worth ₦2.6m

4 men break into house, steal gas cooker, mattress, other goods worth ₦2.6m

A classroom teacher (Illustration)

Teacher breaks down in tears as house built with life savings is demolished

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Punch]

Father loses 3 children to building collapse in Jigawa

38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity