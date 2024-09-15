2 dead as car suffers brake failure, rams into tanker in Anambra

The Sector Commander of the corps, Joyce Alexander who confirmed the accident to newsmen in Awka on Saturday, said that the accident could be attributed to brake failure and loss of control.

She said that the accident involved an unidentified driver of a car marked UWN531AS and a driver identified as Sani Bappa with a tanker registered ADM619XA.

“According to eyewitnesses, the brake of the car failed, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tanker.

“Four persons, including three male adults and a female adult were involved in the accident.

“One female adult and one male adult died, one injured while another male adult was rescued unhurt.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team, the remains of the dead had been taken to the mortuary and the two vehicles towed away from the road,” she said.