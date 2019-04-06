Ohaneme, who is in SSS3 reportedly stabbed Ekwebelem to death on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

A village source who spoke to Punch about the incident said the 16-yr-old boy was angry that Ekwebelem had repeatedly turned down his relationship proposal to her.

The source said, “The boy and the girl are classmates and of the same age. The boy had repeatedly asked her out but she refused.

“She reported the boy’s disturbances to her parents, who reprimanded him but he kept on disturbing the girl.

“Frustrated, the boy ambushed the girl and stabbed her to death. The community was about setting the boy’s father’s house ablaze when the police intervened.”

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state said the boy has been arrested.

“One Chibuzo Ohaneme of Umuohum Umuna, Onuimo LGA was arrested for the murder of his friend, Olamma Ekwebelem of Umuoli Ikpem.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in her stomach and she died. As I speak to you, the case file and the suspect have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Owerri, for further investigation.”

According to Punch, the suspect hails from Umuohum Umuna in the Onuimo LGA of the state, while the slain teenager hailed from Ikpem.