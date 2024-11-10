ADVERTISEMENT
15 dead, 13 injured as bus collides with truck in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

FRSC rescue team

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Aliyu Ma’aji, confirmed the accident in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Shamsudeen Babajo, on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that the accident, which occurred on Saturday, involved a Toyota Hiace and Dangote truck.

Ma’aji said that it was a result of a tyre bust by the Toyota bus, leading to a loss of control and a head-on collision.

According to him, the crash claimed the lives of 15 persons with 13 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The Sector Commander said that the victims were taken to Funtua General Hospital by the corps of Funtua Unit Command patrol team.

Ma’aji called on motorists to always monitor the conditions of their tyres before embarking on a journey.

He urged them to avoid speeding, overloading and reckless driving, as part of measures to avert road accidents.

