13 yr-old boy commits suicide in Kaduna after soldier tortured him for 'stealing' ₦10k

Until his death, the teenager was living with his parents, Mr and Mrs Saul Hashim on Lafiya Sarki in the same LGA.

Wisdom was said to have ended his own life mysteriously on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, the deceased's parents have demanded justice over their son's death, which they claimed was caused by the brutality he suffered from the soldier.

According to them, the teenager was subjected to torture by the unnamed soldier and members of the civilian JTF after he was accused of stealing ₦10,000 from a neighbour.

Before his death, Wisdom, who was taking his Junior Secondary School examination, was severely beaten to a pulp by the accused on June 1, 2024.

It all started when a 16-year-old neighbour of the deceased known as Hope reported to her boyfriend, one Segun Samson who is a serving soldier at Bodi Camp in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital that Wisdom had stolen her money.

Rather than reporting to the police, the soldier was said to have dragged Wisdom and Hope’s brother — both accused of stealing the money — to the civilian JTF office.

Wisdom was said to have been beaten at the civilian JTF office to the point where he was unable to walk.

Though he returned home after receiving medical attention, the story took a tragic turn on Thursday as his lifeless body was found dangling on a noose at the back of their compound when his parents were not around.

Wisdom parents demand justice

The distraught parents of the deceased are appealing to the government for justice as his grieving father narrated what transpired.

“On 1st of June, 2024, I was in Zaria when I received information that Wisdom was alleged of stealing my neighbour’s daughter (Miss Hope Danladi)’s N1000,” he said.

“I was further told that the Civilian JTF took the law into their own hands and beat Wisdom. But, beyond my wildest imagination, the Civilian JTF only beat Wisdom to a point of coma while Hope’s younger brother was spared and returned home unscathed.

“After interrogation at home, her (Hope’s) younger brother confessed to the crime. When he was searched, N9000 was found in his pocket, and he said he had spent N1000 already.

“I was also told that Hope called her boyfriend, Segun Samson, who identified himself to the Civilian JTF in Dokaji Street in Narayi as a serving soldier at Bodi Camp in Port-Harcourt after brandishing his ID Card for validation.

“This was after Hope called Samson, and he bundled Wisdom and Hope’s younger brother to the civilian JTF office, and he prevailed on the Civilian JTF to discipline the boys.

“My son was severely beaten by the Civilian JTF to the point that he was unable to walk. We took him to the hospital where he received medical attention while we reported the matter to the police station.

“On Thursday, while I was away, I was told to rush back home, that my son was dead, that he hanged himself with a rope at the back of our compound.

