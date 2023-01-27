ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

13-year-old girl who went missing in Kaduna, found in Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 13-year-old girl who went missing two weeks ago in Kaduna but ended up in Borno, has been reunited with her family.

'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case
'You never reported to us’ – Nigeria Police expose how Redeemed Church pastor misled Lagos court in alleged N1.7Billion money laundering case

The girl was found wandering at the Borno Express Corporation terminus in Maiduguri and handed over to the Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to the spokesman of Borno Police Command, ASP Sani Kamilu, the police conducted discreet investigation to trace the girl’s family.

Kamilu said on Thursday in Maiduguri while handing over the girl to her father, that she was brought to the police by the Chief Security Officer of the terminus, Ahmadu Buba.

“She has been under the care of the DPO of Metro Police Station, CSP Hadiza Musa Sani where the case was first reported about two weeks ago.

“After an indepth investigation, we found the whereabout of her parents in Kaduna who are now here to officially receive her.”

The father, Ado Usman, said the girl who has a “spiritual problem”, has gone missing several times in the past.

“This is not her first time, there was a time she rode a bicycle and was found near Kano.

“She used to wake up frightened in the night saying someone is calling her to follow him somewhere; we are doing our best and will continue to pray for her, ” Usman said.

He commended the police and all those who helped in finding and ensuring the safety of the girl.

The girl was incoherent when asked to explain how she travelled from Kaduna to Maiduguri.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidential candidate bags Forbes Academic Award

2023 Presidential candidate bags Forbes Academic Award

Atiku in Ebonyi, restates commitment to power devolution, restructuring

Atiku in Ebonyi, restates commitment to power devolution, restructuring

Lagos 2023: PDP governorship candidate meets Igbo traders, seeks support

Lagos 2023: PDP governorship candidate meets Igbo traders, seeks support

Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC arrests 7 suspected black marketers in Jos

Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC arrests 7 suspected black marketers in Jos

Buhari: History will be kind to me

Buhari: History will be kind to me

EFCC secures 166 convictions, recovers N1.4bn in Kano

EFCC secures 166 convictions, recovers N1.4bn in Kano

Nasarawa bomb blast: Death toll hits 40

Nasarawa bomb blast: Death toll hits 40

Adamawa governorship candidate, Aliyu Maina, is dead

Adamawa governorship candidate, Aliyu Maina, is dead

Atiku spent $120m on 2019 election day alone - Whistleblower

Atiku spent $120m on 2019 election day alone - Whistleblower

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 thugs shot dead

Ghanaian father shoots his son to death for allegedly being stubborn

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends

Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing

Stock photo: Source (Alamy)

Confusion hits family as woman divorces husband, marries daughter’s boyfriend

Teacher (Stock photo)

'Dirty teacher’ – Judge screams, sentences teacher to life imprisonment for defiling 8 pupils