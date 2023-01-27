13-year-old girl who went missing in Kaduna, found in Maiduguri

According to the spokesman of Borno Police Command, ASP Sani Kamilu, the police conducted discreet investigation to trace the girl’s family.

Kamilu said on Thursday in Maiduguri while handing over the girl to her father, that she was brought to the police by the Chief Security Officer of the terminus, Ahmadu Buba.

“She has been under the care of the DPO of Metro Police Station, CSP Hadiza Musa Sani where the case was first reported about two weeks ago.

“After an indepth investigation, we found the whereabout of her parents in Kaduna who are now here to officially receive her.”

The father, Ado Usman, said the girl who has a “spiritual problem”, has gone missing several times in the past.

“This is not her first time, there was a time she rode a bicycle and was found near Kano.

“She used to wake up frightened in the night saying someone is calling her to follow him somewhere; we are doing our best and will continue to pray for her, ” Usman said.

He commended the police and all those who helped in finding and ensuring the safety of the girl.