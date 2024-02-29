13-year-old boy drowns at beach hangout in Lagos

The teenager was reportedly swimming at the beach during a hangout with five of his friends when he drowned.

A police source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to do so, stated that the boy died as a result of the sea waves.

“The incident happened yesterday. The mother of the boy said that the wave of the water swept her son. According to her, he went out with five of his friends to swim and hang out, but unfortunately, the boy did not come back to his parents,” the police source was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said that the scene of the incident had been visited by detectives from the area, adding that the family of the deceased still awaited the missing body.

“The scene of the incident was visited by detectives from the division while the family was waiting for the body to emerge from the sea,” he added.

Onyengba drowned after a fun-seeking Lagos-based prophet, Oriyomi Remilekun, was said to have drowned during a beach hangout in the Ajah area of the state to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

It was gathered that the deceased led some youths from his white garment church to the Avista beach situated in the area on Saturday, February 17, to commemorate the day.