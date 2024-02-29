ADVERTISEMENT
13-year-old boy drowns at beach hangout in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenage boy had gone to Alatise beach with his friends for a hangout when he drowned as a result of the sea waves.

He was reportedly swimming at the beach when he drowned [Punch]
The teenager was reportedly swimming at the beach during a hangout with five of his friends when he drowned.

A police source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to do so, stated that the boy died as a result of the sea waves.

"The incident happened yesterday. The mother of the boy said that the wave of the water swept her son. According to her, he went out with five of his friends to swim and hang out, but unfortunately, the boy did not come back to his parents," the police source was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said that the scene of the incident had been visited by detectives from the area, adding that the family of the deceased still awaited the missing body.

"The scene of the incident was visited by detectives from the division while the family was waiting for the body to emerge from the sea," he added.

Onyengba drowned after a fun-seeking Lagos-based prophet, Oriyomi Remilekun, was said to have drowned during a beach hangout in the Ajah area of the state to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

It was gathered that the deceased led some youths from his white garment church to the Avista beach situated in the area on Saturday, February 17, to commemorate the day.

According to a source privy to the incident, the picnic, which lasted through the evening, ended when the whereabouts of the late Oriyomi became unknown.

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

I feel like moving to LGBTQI-friendly country - Man cries after anti-LGBT+ Bill passage

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

Will President Akufo-Addo assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill?

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

