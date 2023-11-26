13 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway multiple crash

Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 4:55 a.m., saying that it was caused by speeding and it involved five vehicles and 22 people.

” A total of five vehicles were involved which includes three trucks, a Toyota Corolla marked MUS 793 HM and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FG 369-F20,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital Mowe, for medical attention.