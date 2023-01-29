ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

11 passengers burnt to death on Ore-Benin expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 11 people were burnt to death on Sunday on Soka bridge, Ore, on the Ore-Benin expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

11 passengers burnt to death on Ore-Benin expressway accident.
11 passengers burnt to death on Ore-Benin expressway accident.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Alonge said the victims were burnt beyond recognition as the two vehicles caught fire.

We had to call for fire ambulance to put out the fire,” he said.

“The passengers were burnt beyond recognition as we are unable to recognise their gender,” he said.

He said that it took the efforts of Omotosho Step Down Power Station fire ambulance and other sympathisers to put out the fire.

Alonge said that the accident caused gridlock on the expressway, while the FRSC officials and other security agencies were busy controlling the traffic.

Similarly, 10 passengers escaped death in another early Sunday morning accident which occurred at Ore Toll gate on the Ore-Benin expressway in Odigbo LGA.

Alonge said seven of the passengers sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number FUG 17 XY, adding that the accident was caused by excessive speed.

Alonge said those that were injured victims were taken to Opeyemi Hospital in Ore for treatment, while the vehicles were taken to the FRSC Unit office.

He cautioned motorists against speeding and advised them to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Osun APC youths condemn PDP’s violent protest against tribunal judgment

Osun APC youths condemn PDP’s violent protest against tribunal judgment

BREAKING: CBN extends old Naira expiration deadline till February 10

BREAKING: CBN extends old Naira expiration deadline till February 10

Elections: INEC to hold high-level meeting with NNPC over fuel scarcity

Elections: INEC to hold high-level meeting with NNPC over fuel scarcity

Give me chance to create new Nigeria - Obi begs Borno voters

Give me chance to create new Nigeria - Obi begs Borno voters

UNICAL VC orders immediate investigation of student’s death

UNICAL VC orders immediate investigation of student’s death

Sanwo-Olu bags Asian-African leadership award in infrastructural development

Sanwo-Olu bags Asian-African leadership award in infrastructural development

Kidnapping: Police arrest 5 Cameroonians in Adamawa

Kidnapping: Police arrest 5 Cameroonians in Adamawa

PDP denies suspension of its Akwa-Ibom Governorship candidate

PDP denies suspension of its Akwa-Ibom Governorship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 thugs shot dead

Ghanaian father shoots his son to death for allegedly being stubborn

Stock photo: Source (Alamy)

Confusion hits family as woman divorces husband, marries daughter’s boyfriend

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends

Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing

Teacher (Stock photo)

'Dirty teacher’ – Judge screams, sentences teacher to life imprisonment for defiling 8 pupils