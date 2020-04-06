10 funniest family flips that were entered in the flip the switch challenge

What Is The Flip The Switch Challenge And Who Started It?

The viral dance trend originated on TikTok with users trading places and often clothing after flipping the light switch off; while dancing to the lyric “I just flipped the switch/ (flip flip)” from Drake’s 2018 song, “Nonstop.” Since then, it’s quickly become Internet gold; inspiring everyone to try on another person’s identity, even if just for a moment of dance.

The clip that possibly started the challenge, featured the couple behind TikTok account @dallinxbella. And it quickly caught on with high-profile figures, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren, as well as celebrity couple, J. Lo and A-Rod, who also made their own version of the dance video on TikTok.

The challenge is set to the 2018 Drake song "Nonstop"; and typically involves two people standing in front of a mirror filming themselves. One participant stands closer to the mirror filming; while the other person stands further from the front, usually dancing. At the moment in the track where Drake sings, “I just flipped the switch,” the pair swaps places, while the light switch is flipped off. Sometimes the screen cuts to black before the switch; with the participants often changing clothing or some other element of their look in the process.

The "flip the switch" challenge sounds easy enough, but of course, it's always fun to add a unique twist to it. Whether the 15-second video stars unexpected guests or interesting outfits, there are endless ways to stand out.

And just as individuals and couples have caught on the trend, families have done the same. Have a look at these hilarious family flips.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com