10-day-old abandoned baby in Lagos police custody

News Agency Of Nigeria

The baby has been taken to Juvenile/Woman Centre, Alakara, in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos for onward transfer to an orphanage home, Alausa, Ikeja.

Baby abandoned in Agege area of Lagos state in police custody

Hundeyin, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said that the baby was discovered on Wednesday at about 10.30 p.m. behind the window of a house, at Akindiya Street, Agege area of Lagos.

He said that a good Nigerian brought the baby to Pen Cinema Police Division, Agege, on Thursday at about 10.00 a.m.

“The baby has been taken to Juvenile/Woman Centre, Alakara, in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos, onward transfer to an orphanage home, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Investigation is ongoing on how to track the mother of the child,” he said.

