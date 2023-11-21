1 out of 5 abducted female FUDMA students freed after 50 days in captivity

The girl was released from the kidnappers den and taken to Kuncin Kalgo, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, from where she was brought back to Katsina on Sunday. She is said to be in stable condition, but receiving medical attention.

The Police Command Spokesman in Katsina State, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina. NAN recalls that girls had been in captivity since October 3, 2023, when the gunmen invaded the rented apartment of the students located behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma, around 2 am, shooting indiscriminately.