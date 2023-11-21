ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 out of 5 abducted female FUDMA students freed after 50 days in captivity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The student is said to be in stable condition, but receiving medical attention.

Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State [PM News Nigeria]
Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State [PM News Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The girl was released from the kidnappers den and taken to Kuncin Kalgo, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, from where she was brought back to Katsina on Sunday. She is said to be in stable condition, but receiving medical attention.

The Police Command Spokesman in Katsina State, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina. NAN recalls that girls had been in captivity since October 3, 2023, when the gunmen invaded the rented apartment of the students located behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma, around 2 am, shooting indiscriminately.

The police had at the time announced the arrest of a man suspected to be an informant to the terrorists, but since then no information was provided as to the progress of the investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos Government is renovating church for ₦531 million

Why Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos Government is renovating church for ₦531 million

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

File photo: Deep well

Angry man jumps into deep well after quarrel with wife, corpse retrieved 5 hours later

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6 million bet prize

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6million bet prize (video)

Prices for graves escalate

Prices for graves escalate