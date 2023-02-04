One killed, another injured as soldiers go on shooting spree in Ibadan

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, has been linked to the protests across the city on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Pulse had reported that frustrated residents trooped to the streets of Ibadan on Friday to protest against the prolonged fuel crisis and scarcity of the new naira notes.

The protest action grounded commercial activities in major cities of the state as youths carried placards with various inscriptions to express their grievances over recent developments in the country.

It was gathered that the Saturday shooting incident was allegedly carried out by men of the Nigerian Army deployed on the street to curtail the raging tension in the state.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, an eyewitness said no sooner had the soldiers passed through the Brent area in their vehicle, than they started hearing gunshots.

The eyewitness added that a young man, identified as Samuel (a commercial motorcyclist) was hit by a stray bullet and died instantly.

The paper also reported that another female casualty was rushed to the Lafia Hospital in the NNPC area where she was being treated for gunshot wounds.