1 feared d*ad in Lagos as diesel tanker falls on towing vehicle

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accident reportedly had two victims. But while one of the male adults involved in the crash was rescued alive with injuries, the other victim was suspected dead.

At least, one person was feared dead in the early hours of Sunday, January 15, 2023, after a diesel-laden tanker fell on a stationary towing van at Otto Wharf, along Apapa – Oshodi Expressway, Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

Disclosing the accident to members of the public, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margret Adeseye, in a statement said it happened in the early hours of the day, and also left another person injured.

According to Adeseye, it occurred as a result of the barriers introduced by toll collectors in the community.

Her words: “The incident, which was reported at 4am, Sunday wee hours, has a 45,000 litres tanker heading towards Oshodi from Apapa where it loaded diesel to full capacity before it was reported to have fallen on a stationed towing van while on motion, negotiating its way out of barriers introduced by nefarious toll collectors.

“The resultant accident was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu Fire Crew of the agency from resulting in a fire incident. Two male adults were involved as one was rescued alive with injuries (and taken) to the hospital, and the other victim recovered was suspected dead.”

In a similar development, more than 25 people lost their lives in separate accidents in Plateau, Abuja and Lagos states.

Amongst the accidents, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), was one in which 16 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Public Enlightenment Officer of the corps, Peter Longsan, in a statement, said, “The number of people involved was 99; the number of people killed in the crash was 16 adult males, while 83 people sustained various degrees of injury. The unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed and overloading, which led to loss of control and resulted in the crash.”

Longsan, however, cautioned motorists against over speeding.

Damilare Famuyiwa
