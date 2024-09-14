1 dies, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident occurred at 2:58 p.m. and it involved a white Mazda Bus with registration number GGE 858 XY.

Okpe stated that the accident was caused by excessive speed, tyre burst and loss of control.

“A total number of 17 people were involved, comprising eight men, seven women and two children.

“Unfortunately, one woman died while 10 people - two men, six women and two children - sustained injuries,” she said.

Okpe explained further that the injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital at Ogere for medical attention while the deceased was deposited at the FOS Morgue at Ipara.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Akinwumi Fasakin, in the same statement has advised motorists to always pay more attention to their tyres by checking the expiration date.