ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 dies, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okpe explained further that the injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital at Ogere for medical attention while the deceased was deposited at the FOS Morgue at Ipara.

1 dies, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident [Daily Nigerian]
1 dies, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident occurred at 2:58 p.m. and it involved a white Mazda Bus with registration number GGE 858 XY.

Okpe stated that the accident was caused by excessive speed, tyre burst and loss of control.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total number of 17 people were involved, comprising eight men, seven women and two children.

“Unfortunately, one woman died while 10 people - two men, six women and two children - sustained injuries,” she said.

Okpe explained further that the injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital at Ogere for medical attention while the deceased was deposited at the FOS Morgue at Ipara.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Akinwumi Fasakin, in the same statement has advised motorists to always pay more attention to their tyres by checking the expiration date.

He stated that the situation of a tyre bursting while at a controlled speed would have been handled better.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki declares Edo governorship election 'do or die'

Obaseki declares Edo governorship election 'do or die'

Brother of Sokoto monarch says his killers among bandits killed by troops

Brother of Sokoto monarch says his killers among bandits killed by troops

Wike promises more support for private company with over 800 employees in FCT

Wike promises more support for private company with over 800 employees in FCT

Lagos govt promises faster paperwork for housing estate residents

Lagos govt promises faster paperwork for housing estate residents

Ebonyi govt asks scholars to sign agreement to return home after studies in UK

Ebonyi govt asks scholars to sign agreement to return home after studies in UK

Lagos clears traffic as NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery

Lagos clears traffic as NPPC sends 300 trucks to lift petrol from Dangote Refinery

Repent or face our wrath - NSCDC warns Kaduna bandits

Repent or face our wrath - NSCDC warns Kaduna bandits

Lagos airport records 10,000 passengers, 2,000 workers daily - Management

Lagos airport records 10,000 passengers, 2,000 workers daily - Management

Otti meets leaders of Oyingbo, Ladipo, Alaba markets, vows to boost business in Abia

Otti meets leaders of Oyingbo, Ladipo, Alaba markets, vows to boost business in Abia

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver

About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver

4 men break into house, steal gas cooker, mattress, other goods worth ₦2.6m

4 men break into house, steal gas cooker, mattress, other goods worth ₦2.6m

A classroom teacher (Illustration)

Teacher breaks down in tears as house built with life savings is demolished

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Punch]

Father loses 3 children to building collapse in Jigawa