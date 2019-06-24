Shuaibu, an Assistant Superintendent of customs reportedly died from injuries sustained in an ambush by suspected smugglers in the state.

The smugglers also injured another officer simply identified as Joseph, a Customs Assistant during the ambush.

Our correspondent gathered that the Customs operatives who were on patrol duty had made a seizure of smuggled rice and were returning to their base when the attackers suspected to be smugglers ambushed them and opened fire on them.

The FOU Spokesman, Jerry Attah, on Monday confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent, saying the slain officer had been buried according to Islamic rites in Abeokuta.

Attah said, “They were on a patrol; they had made seizure of smuggled rice while taking the rice to their base when they were ambushed.

“The officer was shot on Sunday, but he died today (Monday). He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

“No arrest has been made. The investigation is still on.”

Our correspondent recalls that in January, suspected smugglers killed a Customs Assistant I, Hamisu Sani and injured an Inspector, Tijani Michael, during an ambush at Asero community in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.