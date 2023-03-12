ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zulum visits families of 30 slain fishermen

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has visited families of the 30 fishermen killed on Wednesday by terrorists at Mukdolo village, Ngala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)

Recommended articles

A statement from the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau on Saturday, said Zulum met with the bereaved families at the palace of the Emir of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim-Elkanemi.

“On behalf of the government and people of Borno, I am here to extend our sympathy to you over the killing of our brothers who had gone to earn a living.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I urge you to take solace from the Almighty Allah, as He alone can take life. We pray that their souls shall rest in eternal peace”, Zulum said.

The governor, who presented relief materials to each of the deceased families to support them during the mourning period, also assured them of further assistance.

Responding on behalf of the families, the Shehu of Dikwa appreciated the governor for his concern and commitment to the welfare of the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Massive crowd follows Peter Obi as he marches through 3 states on Saturday

Massive crowd follows Peter Obi as he marches through 3 states on Saturday

APC alerts Police of unauthorised printing of party agent tags in Zamfara

APC alerts Police of unauthorised printing of party agent tags in Zamfara

Perish the thought of upturning Tinubu’s victory – NADECO tells Obi, Atiku

Perish the thought of upturning Tinubu’s victory – NADECO tells Obi, Atiku

NNPP drags INEC to tribunal over alleged omission of logo

NNPP drags INEC to tribunal over alleged omission of logo

Zulum visits families of 30 slain fishermen

Zulum visits families of 30 slain fishermen

PDP’s Adebutu remains our governorship candidate, says Ogun Accord Party

PDP’s Adebutu remains our governorship candidate, says Ogun Accord Party

Amotekun arrest alleged rapist, herbalist in Osun

Amotekun arrest alleged rapist, herbalist in Osun

Hoteliers groan as Imo govt face-off with NLC deepens

Hoteliers groan as Imo govt face-off with NLC deepens

Abia govt threatens to sanction business owners for rejecting old notes

Abia govt threatens to sanction business owners for rejecting old notes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration