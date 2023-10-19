Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Bama
The governor added that any of them who passes the tertiary education exam and secures admission into any university will be fully sponsored to pursue their education.
Zulum made the promise during an inspection visit to the construction site on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had, during interactions with workers at the construction site, discovered that some of them, 37 in number, had obtained their senior secondary school certificates.
“Let me know how many of you have completed secondary school and we will sponsor you to pursue undergraduate degree courses at the university,” he said.
NAN reports that the governor also assessed structures destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents at Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology (UIICEST), Bama.
He directed the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Ibrahim Idris, to make an in-depth assessment of damages at the staff quarters and students’ hostels.
He noted that rehabilitation of the destroyed facilities would pave the way for students and staff to fully occupy the college which currently operates on a skeletal basis.
