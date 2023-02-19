ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zulum empowers 5,340 tailors with N100m in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Sunday released N100 million and empowerment tools to 5,340 tailors to improve their businesses.

Zulum empowers 5,340 tailors with N100m in Borno.
Zulum empowers 5,340 tailors with N100m in Borno.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said: “We have distributed N100 million through the Borno Renaissance Microfinance Bank to 2,000 tailors with another 3,340 receiving different types of working tools that include industrial machines, butterfly sewing machines, designing machines and electrical generator sets.

“We will want other tailoring associations to compile list of members from all the 27 local government areas that have not benefited from today’s distribution, so that we support them in our 2nd and 3rd distribution exercises,Zulum said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Borno Renaissance Microfinance Bank, Dr Bello Ibrahim, urged the beneficiaries to put the empowerment into positive use.

The event was attended by the Borno APC Chairman, Alhaji Ali Dalori, and the party’s candidate for Borno Central Senatorial Election, Mr Kaka Lawan, both of whom supported Zulum during presentation to the 5,340 beneficiaries.

Zulum announced that Sunday’s intervention was for a first batch as more associations of tailors from across the 27 local government areas would be supported.

Malam Ibrahim Kachalla, one of the tailors under the Amalgamated Tailoring Association who benefited, commended the governor for the support, noting that it will go along way in boosting their businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,000 tailors received N50,000 each while another 2,000 got sewing machines.

Another group of 200 got industrial machines, 40 received embroidery machines, while 100 got generators.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku makes U-turn, says CBN naira policy hurting ordinary Nigerians

Atiku makes U-turn, says CBN naira policy hurting ordinary Nigerians

Zulum empowers 5,340 tailors with N100m in Borno

Zulum empowers 5,340 tailors with N100m in Borno

Oyo people will vote massively for Tinubu, APC tells Akinjide

Oyo people will vote massively for Tinubu, APC tells Akinjide

There won’t be need for run-off election, Keyamo predicts Tinubu's victory

There won’t be need for run-off election, Keyamo predicts Tinubu's victory

Obi believes Saturday election offers rare opportunity to reset Nigeria

Obi believes Saturday election offers rare opportunity to reset Nigeria

Buhari begs for more patience, re-endorses Tinubu amid naira crisis

Buhari begs for more patience, re-endorses Tinubu amid naira crisis

El-Rufai doubles down, directs MDAs to accept all old naira notes

El-Rufai doubles down, directs MDAs to accept all old naira notes

APC governors challenging Buhari is true federalism in action - Keyamo

APC governors challenging Buhari is true federalism in action - Keyamo

Obidient Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi

Obidient Movement holds nationwide rally in support of Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender