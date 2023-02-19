Zulum empowers 5,340 tailors with N100m in Borno.

He said: “We have distributed N100 million through the Borno Renaissance Microfinance Bank to 2,000 tailors with another 3,340 receiving different types of working tools that include industrial machines, butterfly sewing machines, designing machines and electrical generator sets.

“We will want other tailoring associations to compile list of members from all the 27 local government areas that have not benefited from today’s distribution, so that we support them in our 2nd and 3rd distribution exercises,” Zulum said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Borno Renaissance Microfinance Bank, Dr Bello Ibrahim, urged the beneficiaries to put the empowerment into positive use.

The event was attended by the Borno APC Chairman, Alhaji Ali Dalori, and the party’s candidate for Borno Central Senatorial Election, Mr Kaka Lawan, both of whom supported Zulum during presentation to the 5,340 beneficiaries.

Zulum announced that Sunday’s intervention was for a first batch as more associations of tailors from across the 27 local government areas would be supported.

Malam Ibrahim Kachalla, one of the tailors under the Amalgamated Tailoring Association who benefited, commended the governor for the support, noting that it will go along way in boosting their businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,000 tailors received N50,000 each while another 2,000 got sewing machines.