Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide.
Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide.

We are looking for stories that explore themes such as migration, food, culture, music, friendships, and more. These stories can be based on your personal experiences or distinct stories that capture the essence of what it means to be Nigerian.

We are not looking for your everyday article. We are looking for visual stories that pack a punch. They dive into specific themes and explore that entire universe. Our audience should feel things and know things they wouldn't have ordinarily known.

At Zikoko, we are passionate about sharing diverse perspectives and unique stories with our audience. By submitting your work, you will have the opportunity to connect with our readers and show them a side of life they may not have experienced before.

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide.
- Photojournalism: We want images from Nigerians across the world that tell a story.

- Visual stories: These stories have strong visual elements, like images and illustrations. They should feel interactive and create a sensory experience.

- Videos: These can be documentary-styled, human interest-focused, or other types of videos. The important thing is that they tell a strong story.

- A series of limited stories: These are pockets of stories that share a specific theme. They can take any of the formats listed above.

- Jollof Road

- Now They Just Come: A Story of Nigerians Living in Cotonou

For this submission period, we are exploring the question: How does moving countries affect Nigerians through food, loneliness, community, and language?

In the last few years, we have seen a new wave of migration hit Nigerians. Through Abroad Life, we covered some of these stories, but now, we are interested in the cultural shift that happens when a person migrates.

We have witnessed several brain drains throughout our collective history as Nigerians, and we have heard the recurring stories that show the impact of leaving: the classic tale of a bank manager who had two houses and left Nigeria to wait tables at McDonald's and clean toilets because they needed a better life.

Or stories around access to innovation, better education, and more opportunities. We have even heard stories about regret. People who regretted leaving. The people who miss Nigerian food. We have heard it all.

With social media and the internet, what does this new age of migration bring to the table? What does it mean to leave family behind? Are there any patterns we have seen in previous peak periods of migrations that we can see now? How are people building and maintaining community? How are people navigating food? We want to explore why and how people are moving.

We have taken four sections that are core to humanity: food, loneliness, community, language, and want our contributors to apply them to the stories they produce. But we do not want you to limit yourself to these. Think creatively. Step outside the box.

Interested? Follow our guidelines here to start your journey.

_----_

#FeatureByZikoko

