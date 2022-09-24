RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara senator distributes N62m, 84 tricycles, 168 motorcycles to party executives

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Sahabi Ya’u (APC-Zamfara North) has distributed N62 million, 84 tricycles and 168 motorcycles to party executives in the 42 wards and four local government areas in the senatorial district.

Senator Sahabi Ya’u (APC-Zamfara North).
“Party executives from each ward are to receive two tricycles, four motorcycles and N1 million each, while those at the local government level got N5 million,’’ he stated.

Idris added that the distribution was performed on behalf of the senator by APC Chairman in Zamfara, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, in Kaura Namoda.

Danfulani said at the distribution that the senator gave the items to support the party’s wards and local government executives in Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

“This is a welcome development; the gesture will make a lot of impact in promoting the economic status of beneficiaries and the entire state in general.

“The party is proud of the laudable programmes of Sen. Ya’u, especially at the grassroots where they have direct bearing on the electorate.

“I am giving assurance that the party’s leadership will continue to support and cooperate on the empowerment programme of the lawmaker,’’ Idris quoted Danfulani to have said.

The party chairman expressed confidence that with the senator’s laudable empowerment programmes, the party would emerge victorious at the 2023 general elections in the state.

Danfulani advised beneficiaries to use the empowerment to address their immediate economic and social needs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

