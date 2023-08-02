Zamfara ₦20bn Security Fund to tackle banditry, kidnapping – Gov Lawal

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Suleiman Idris on Wednesday in Gusau, dismissed claims by the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) that trust fund was floated to defraud the state.

Lawal said the security fund would be sourced from within and outside the state, including private organisations and individuals to address the devastating insecurity in the state.

The APC through its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Idris in a statement alleged that the governor wanted to draw the money from the state and local governments joint account.

According to the APC, the governor also plan to use the money to buy arms, which is the prerogative of the Federal Government.

It further claimed that the fund was floated by the governor to enrich himself.

The governor dismissed the claims, saying the APC was only being mischievous and “suffering from crass ignorance”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the purpose of the Security Trust Fund is to help the state have a sustainable funding mechanism to tackle insecurity.

“It will help the government to solicit funds within and outside the state, including private organisations and individuals.

“Relevant authorities in the state including the Legislature and Judiciary were fully involved and engaged in developing the Security Trust Fund.

“A board will be constituted to decide on what to do with the funds, no interference whatsoever from the Governor,” he added.

Lawal explained that the board would have an Executive Chairman who shall be a person of impeccable character with security background and experience and whose appointment shall be ratified by the state Assembly.

“Two members will be appointed from the private sector to represent the business and financial community.”

He added that other members would include a retired senior security officer; and five members not below the rank of Permanent Secretary to represent the Ministries of Justice; Internal Security; Finance; Local Government Affairs; and Bureau for Public Procurement.

“Also, the board will have a representative from each of the following security agencies operating in the state:

“The Nigerian Police Force, Armed Forces, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Chairman of Zamfara Traditional Council of Chiefs and one representative of religious institutions.”

The Governor further said money from the trust fund would be used to acquire security equipment and deployment of personnel and their material and financial needs.

This he said was to ensure effective functioning of all security agencies operating in the state, while part of the Fund shall be reserved for the retraining of personnel.

“It is the height of ignorance for the Zamfara APC not to know that other APC states including Lagos, Ogun, Niger, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi, and Kwara, among others have established the Security Trust Fund.”

He also dismissed as absolute falsehood that he had not held any security meeting.

Lawal said his first major meeting two days after assuming office was with the state Security Council on May 31.

He said another security council meetings was held on July 23, while on July 27, he met with the Commissioner of Police and all Divisional Police Officers in the state.

The governor said in furtherance of his resolve to correct the negativities created by the APC-led past administration in managing the security situation of the state, he visited the Defence Headquarters on July 13.

Lawal said during the visit, he had robust discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa; all the three service chiefs, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

