Zamfara Govt shuts broadcast stations over violation of order

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zamfara Government has ordered the shutting down of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Gusau and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN)’s Pride FM for allegedly violating government order and journalism practice.

The Commissioner said other media organisations sanctioned included Gamji TV, Gamji FM and Al umma TV which are privately operated.

Dosara said the closure of the stations was approved by the State Security Council.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to arrest and prosecute personnel of the affected stations caught violating the order.

