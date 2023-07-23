ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara bandits threaten to marry off captives over unpaid ₦12m ransom

Nurudeen Shotayo

The bandits are getting increasingly impatient over the inability of the captives' families to meet the ransom demand.

Zamfara bandits threaten to marry off female captives over unpaid ₦12m ransom/Illustration. [PremiumTimes]
The abductees, whic include a student of the Zamfara State College of Arts and Science, sent out an SOS after their kidnappers gave their families a one-week ultimatum to pay the ransom.

The victims, identified as Ummukhair, Aisha Yahaya, Jemila Yahaya, and Ummu Sani, were reportedly abducted along the dreaded Birnin Magaji-Kaura Namoda Road six months ago on their way back from a wedding.

In a two-minute 19-second video obtained by Channels Television on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the captives can be seen begging their parents to meet the bandits' demands.

“We are begging you, parents, in the name of God. We are in trouble here with our abductors. Please, look for money to secure our freedom,” they pleaded.

“The past government of Governor Bello Matawalle failed to secure our release. This is our sixth month and some days in captivity. We are begging the Governor Dauda Lawal-led administration to do something.”

Aminu Yahaya, an elder brother to one of the victims, told Channels Television that the bandits abducted six girls, but two of them have been released after the payment of ₦6m ransom.

“I was the one that took the other ransom of N6 million to them before they released two girls.”

“Now they are giving us a one-week ultimatum to pay N12 million or else they will marry off our sisters,” he added.

Yahaya appealed for the intervention of the state government and citizens to bring the captives home.

Zamfara bandits threaten to marry off captives over unpaid ₦12m ransom

