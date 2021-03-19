One soldier lost his life and three others injured during a gunfight that also left many bandits dead in Zamfara State.

The Nigerian Army said in a statement on Friday, March 19, 2021 that troops were deployed to Kabasa village in Magami Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, March 16 to respond to an attack by bandits.

The troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadarin Daji engaged the bandits who were suspected to be on a kidnap and plundering operation.

Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said troops killed 'scores' of the bandits, while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

"Unfortunately one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment," he said.

Troops also killed three bandits when they responded to an attack on Gidan Goga village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara, also on Tuesday.

Yerima noted that troops have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols and have continued further exploitation and pursuit of the bandits into the forest.

Zamfara is one of the states in the northern region worst affected by the activities of bandits who have killed dozens and abducted dozens more for ransom over the past few years.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently banned all forms of mining in the state, and declared its air space a no-fly zone.

Governor Bello Matawalle has been running a controversial amnesty programme for 'repentant' bandits, recovering numerous arms and ammunition in the process.

The governor recently warned those who are yet to repent to do so within two months or face intense military action.