Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum joins relatives and and residents of his state to bury farmers slaughtered by the Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

According to a statement by the state government, the funeral held at the Zabarmari area of the state on Sunday morning.

In the statement titled, ‘Zabarmari: Zulum leads horrified kinsmen to bury 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram’ the governor called on federal government to recruit more youths and hunters from Borno State into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence because they understand the terrain.

Zulum said, “It is disheartening that more than 40 citizens were slaughtered while they were working in their farmlands. Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions, on one side they stay at home they may be killed by hunger and starvation, on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents.

“This is very sad. We are still appealing to the Federal Government to ensure the recruitment of more of our youths in the CJTF and hunters into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence so that they can form part of the agro rangers that will protect farmers. We need many boots to protect farmlands and our youths understand the terrain. We will not lose hope because we have to remain optimistic about ending the insurgency.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dismiss the service chiefs or resign

Since the tragic news broke on Saturday, Nigerians have been calling on the president to do the needful to address the rising spate of insecurity in the country.