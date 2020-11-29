On Saturday, November 28, 2020, suspected Boko Haram terrorists slaughtered dozens of farmers, who had converged on a rice field in Zabarmari village, Jere Local Government of the state to harvest rice.

According to reports, there were 60 farmers, some of whom were contracted from Sokoto State to work as labourers in the rice plantation.

But while the farmers were harvesting their crops, Boko Haram insurgents attacked the farmers, killed 43, injured six and also destroyed their farmlands.

In a swift reaction to the tragedy, President Muhammadu Buhari described the killing of the farmers as senseless, adding that the entire country was hurt as a result of the killing.

However, Nigerians have been calling on the president to do the needful on insecurity in the country as Zabarmari massacre and service chiefs top Twitter trends on Sunday.

While many Nigerians are calling on the president to dismiss the service chiefs, under whom Nigeria’s insecurity problems have worsened, others ask the president to resign.

Below are some of Nigerians’ reactions to the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State.