Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed shock over the killing of rice farmers in Jere Local Government of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

While harvesting their crops on Saturday, November 28, 2020, the terrorists stormed the farmers’ rice field and slaughtered over 40 people.

Reacting to the tragedy via his Twitter handle, Atiku described the killing as heartbreaking, saying ‘the rejig of the nation’s security architecture is long overdue’.

He wrote, “Heartbreaking. Words fail me. The lives of our citizens should be worth much more than this. The rejig of the nation’s security architecture is long overdue. May their souls rest in peace and may their families be comforted.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the killing as senseless in a statement on Saturday, November 28, 2020, saying the terrorists are insane.

The president also said his government has given all the needed support to the armed forces to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.