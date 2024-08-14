Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

The house presided over by the Speaker, Jibrin Falgore (NNPP-Rogo) after the screening, dissolved into a committee of the whole.

The majority leader, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala), later moved a motion to confirm the nominee, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa).

After a unanimous vote on the motion, the speaker confirmed the nominee and directed the clerk to forward the lawmakers’ decision to the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, Falgore commended Inuwa for his vast knowledge in the areas of internal and external security.

He also urged him to uphold unwavering commitments to enhancing the prosperity, peace, and stability of Kano State.