Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also urged him to uphold unwavering commitments to enhancing the prosperity, peace, and stability of Kano State.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf
Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

The house presided over by the Speaker, Jibrin Falgore (NNPP-Rogo) after the screening, dissolved into a committee of the whole.

The majority leader, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala), later moved a motion to confirm the nominee, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa).

After a unanimous vote on the motion, the speaker confirmed the nominee and directed the clerk to forward the lawmakers’ decision to the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, Falgore commended Inuwa for his vast knowledge in the areas of internal and external security.

He also urged him to uphold unwavering commitments to enhancing the prosperity, peace, and stability of Kano State.

The speaker further expressed confidence in the capacity of the nominee and advised him to prioritise security issues upon assuming office to sustain the prevailing peace and development across the state.

