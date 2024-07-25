ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano looking for ₦60bn to rehabilitate infrastructure in schools – Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

Doguwa also expressed the readiness of the government to revive the state’s education sector and make Kano “a hub of learning” in the near future.

Abba Yusuf [Facebook]
Abba Yusuf [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Umar Doguwa, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports Kano State is currently managing a total of 7 million students in both primary and secondary schools across its 44 Local Government Areas.

The commissioner said: “The state is currently managing 10,000 public schools in which more than 4.5 million pupils and students are still learning on the floor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doguwa, however, linked the problems associated with the decay in the state’s education sector to negligence by the previous successive administrations.

He said that the closure of some schools by the immediate past administration had contributed to the deterioration of the education infrastructure.

The commissioner, however, commended Governor Abba Yusuf for declaring a “State of Emergency on Education” and increasing the sector’s budgetary allocation by about 30 per cent.

Doguwa also expressed the readiness of the government to revive the state’s education sector and make Kano “a hub of learning” in the near future.

He assured that plans were underway to implement the State Education Policy to a logical conclusion with a view to addressing the problems in the sector.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I participated in protests but without violence - Tinubu

I participated in protests but without violence - Tinubu

Return home to support my development agenda, Tinubu tells Nigerians abroad

Return home to support my development agenda, Tinubu tells Nigerians abroad

Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

Osun, Delta States fine Google, Meta $350m each for tax evasion

Osun, Delta States fine Google, Meta $350m each for tax evasion

Nigeria’s budget one of lowest globally — Presidential aide

Nigeria’s budget one of lowest globally — Presidential aide

Why it's important to sustain democracy - Tinubu

Why it's important to sustain democracy - Tinubu

Anambra judiciary workers suspend indefinite strike

Anambra judiciary workers suspend indefinite strike

Kano looking for ₦60bn to rehabilitate infrastructure in schools – Commissioner

Kano looking for ₦60bn to rehabilitate infrastructure in schools – Commissioner

Tinubu holds emergency meeting with Sultan, Ooni, IGP as planned protest gains steam

Tinubu holds emergency meeting with Sultan, Ooni, IGP as planned protest gains steam

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September