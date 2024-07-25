Kano looking for ₦60bn to rehabilitate infrastructure in schools – Commissioner

The state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Umar Doguwa, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports Kano State is currently managing a total of 7 million students in both primary and secondary schools across its 44 Local Government Areas.

The commissioner said: “The state is currently managing 10,000 public schools in which more than 4.5 million pupils and students are still learning on the floor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doguwa, however, linked the problems associated with the decay in the state’s education sector to negligence by the previous successive administrations.

He said that the closure of some schools by the immediate past administration had contributed to the deterioration of the education infrastructure.

The commissioner, however, commended Governor Abba Yusuf for declaring a “State of Emergency on Education” and increasing the sector’s budgetary allocation by about 30 per cent.

Doguwa also expressed the readiness of the government to revive the state’s education sector and make Kano “a hub of learning” in the near future.