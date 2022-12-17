Youths tasked on rescuing Nigeria

“Our dear country, Nigeria, needs leaders like yourselves to step into the apparent vacuum in our beloved nation. Nigeria is all we have as a collective; no matter where you go, you will always be Nigerian. The future of our nation is in your/our hands, and we will have to fight for that future,” she said.

While charging the Fellows to remain resilient in the fight of redeeming the country, Abang charged them to be prepared for challenges.

“With your commitment, we will achieve a great nation; the number of fellows we have gathered here forms the critical mass we need for that nation.

“I urge you to commit to serving and leading with honesty and integrity within the various spaces of influence you find yourself, not just politics, and to think of Nigeria first,” she added.

The EPLF is the flagship Fellowship Program of The Bridge Leadership Foundation. It is a fully-funded, non-partisan Political Leadership development project which nurtures and prepares young Nigerians for leadership at the local, regional and national level with a view to improving the quality of Nigeria’s leadership pool and the impact of its developmental interventions.

The program aims at tackling the deep-rooted leadership problems faced in the country by exposing Fellows to the critical knowledge required for them to play in Nigeria’s political arena and thrive while in it.