You're my own Jesus on earth, Charly Boy eulogises Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor clocked 62 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and opted to mark his day by visiting different Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and also donated food items to them.

In appreciation of this kind gesture, Charly Boy took to his social media on Thursday to heap praise on the presidential candidate.

Praising Obi for his humanitarian strides, the veteran singer described him as the "chosen one."

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote: “Yesterday, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi celebrated his birthday with over 18,000 displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state, He handed cheques and truck of food items to them and assured them of a new Nigeria.

I don tell una say Peter na my own Jesus on earth, no be like some great grandfather wey suppose go tanda for der village dey still measure Prik with small children.”

“Peter no be una mate, he is the “Chosen One.”

Obi made good of his vow to continue a 20-year-old tradition of not celebrating his birthday.