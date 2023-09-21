President Tinubu spoke on Tuesday, September 20, 2023, at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) where he rang the bell to signify the end of a trading session.

Recall that last week, the United States Chamber of Commerce invited Tinubu to perform the bell-ringing ceremony at the New York-based stock exchange market.

While speaking at the event, Tinubu said his administration has taken some steps that would favour foreign investments in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu said Nigeria is the greatest economy, adding that there’s an ‘immense opportunity for investors to invest their money.

The President said, “I am happy to bring Nigeria to your doorsteps and honoured that we’re here today with a bubbling market that will evolve the West African subregion,”

“The greatest economy is Nigeria. There is an immense opportunity in Nigeria that you can invest your money without fear.”

“We’ve removed a lot of bottlenecks and we’ve cleared subsidy that are corrupt. And we have also the exchange rate to a reliable, dependable figure floating up the change naira.

“You’re free to bring in your money and bring out your money. I count on you to invest in Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT