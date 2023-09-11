ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

US Chamber of Commerce invites Tinubu to ring NASDAQ closing bell next week

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu will ring the bell to announce the end of trading session next week Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

NASDAQ is an American stock exchange based in New York City.

It is the most active stock trading venue in the US by volume and ranked second on the list of stock exchanges by market capitalisation of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange.

The bell-ringing ceremony signifies the end of a trading session on a particular day and President Tinubu will ring the bell to announce the end of the session next week Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Monday, September 11, 2023, the US Chamber of Commerce said the ringing of the bell by Tinubu will take place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The organisation added that the ceremony “symbolises the significance of the economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.”

“We hope this celebration and the discussion as part of the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Dialogue serve to further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities”, the statement reads in part.

The ceremony will take place at NASDAQ headquarters in New York.

NASDAQ was founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD), now known as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TikTok

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance

5 critical minerals needed for clean energy, which Africa has in abundance