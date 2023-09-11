US Chamber of Commerce invites Tinubu to ring NASDAQ closing bell next week

NASDAQ is an American stock exchange based in New York City.

It is the most active stock trading venue in the US by volume and ranked second on the list of stock exchanges by market capitalisation of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange.

The bell-ringing ceremony signifies the end of a trading session on a particular day and President Tinubu will ring the bell to announce the end of the session next week Wednesday.

In a statement on Monday, September 11, 2023, the US Chamber of Commerce said the ringing of the bell by Tinubu will take place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The organisation added that the ceremony “symbolises the significance of the economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.”

“We hope this celebration and the discussion as part of the U.S.-Nigeria Executive Business Dialogue serve to further strengthen economic ties and enhance collaboration between the U.S. and Nigerian business communities”, the statement reads in part.

The ceremony will take place at NASDAQ headquarters in New York.