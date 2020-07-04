Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this while briefing newsmen on the update of the COVID-19 management in the state on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu said that at this phase in the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, taking personal responsibility was now more important than ever.

He said that such personal responsibility was not only for self-protection but also for protecting other people, including loved ones.

According to him, mask usage is mandatory in public places as a strategy to curb the spread of the virus.

”We are asking offices, business and commercial premises to refuse entry to any persons not wearing masks in line with the Presidential Task Force directive on ”No mask, no entry”.

”No mask, no service enforcement agencies will from this week charge defaulters to court, as the period of grace is now over.

”Dear Lagosians, please continue to wash your hands regularly. As much as possible, maintain social distancing, especially in public places.

”On our part as a government, we will continue to do everything possible to protect and uphold the health and wellbeing of the people of the state,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu further said that the state government was commited to scaling up testing and isolation capacity and enforcing the guidelines issued.

”With regards to enforcement, we are increasing our focus and efforts in this area. As you all know, guidelines and directives are effective only to the extent to which they are complied with by the citizenry.

”The best laws and guidelines are of no use if they are disregarded by the people for whom they have been issued.

”Lagos State belongs to all of us. We must join hands to ensure that we defeat this virus,” he said.

The governor noted that the state’s COVID-19 hotline remained 08000CORONA.

He added that the hotline was available round the clock for people to make reports, seek testing and for infected persons to gain access to counselling and psychological support during the period of isolation and treatment.