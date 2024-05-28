In a statement made available to the press on Sunday, May 26, 2024, by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo faulted Tinubu’s economic policies and his controversial handling of the coup d’etat in Niger Republic.

The ex-president said the policies, which according to him were wrongly implemented, have led to the impoverishment of the economy and Nigerians.

Obasanjo identified the removal of subsidy, the unification of the exchange rate, and the dealing with a military coup in the Niger Republic as some of the ‘necessary policies’ that Tinubu ‘implemented wrongly.’

ADVERTISEMENT

APC fires back

Reacting to this, the APC National Director, Bala Ibrahim, in an interview with ThePunch on Monday, May 27, 2024, faulted Obasanjo’s submissions, describing him as a serial critic.

The APC chieftain further denigrated the 87-year-old ex-president, saying he is manifesting symptoms of senility.

Pulse Nigeria

“As a Nigerian and someone who respects Obasanjo, I think senility is beginning to come in. Obasanjo is beginning to manifest the symptoms,” Ibrahim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Obasanjo whom he thinks attacks the administration of his successors after failing to secure a third term in office sees himself as the best leader while others are bad.

He continued, “Ever since he lost the bid to have a third term in office, he has consistently attacked every regime that comes after him. He sees himself as the only one who meant well for Nigeria from independence to date. He thinks he is the best and every other leader is bad. And this is not good for a statesman. Nobody has a monopoly on knowledge or style of leadership.”

He added that the former president may be criticising his successors but he didn't fare better when he was in their position.

“Obasanjo has been consistent in his criticisms of people in leadership positions apart from himself. So, this is not an isolated case. President Bola Tinubu is not the first to be attacked by Obasanjo. Buhari and Jonathan were also victims of his criticisms. He himself did not fare better when he was the leader. In fact, Obasanjo superintended the balkanisation of the Nigerian economy,” Ibrahim alleged.

The APC chieftains wondered how Obasanjo thinks Tinubu who is “trying to put the economy on a better pedestal is not doing the right thing?”

ADVERTISEMENT