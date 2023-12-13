ADVERTISEMENT
Yobe tricycle rider honoured with ₦100k for returning missing ₦9m

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bulama, who hired the tricycle for shuttles, said the owner of the money rewarded him ₦20,000 in appreciation.

Bulama returned the money to the owner at Jumbam community in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Maisandari Lawan, presented a certificate of honour and ₦100,000 token to Bulama, on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He commended the tricyclist for his honesty and fear of God.

“We got the news from social media; we then met and decided that this man deserves to be recognised for his selflessness.

“He could have just simply kept the money for himself if he wanted to, but decided to do the right thing by returning it to its owner,” he said

Lawan called on the state government and philanthropists to appreciate the noble gesture and recognise Bulama for his honesty.

He urged the people, especially the youths to emulate Bulama by exhibiting a high sense of honesty and sincerity wherever they find themselves.

In a remark, Bulama said the owner of the money, and a resident of Maiduguri boarded his tricycle in Jumbam at about 9:30 pm on Nov. 17

“It was around 11:30 or so after I dropped him and went back home, that I saw a sack containing some items left in my tricycle.

“When I discovered that the sack contained some money, I quickly went out to search for the owner. By then, the news of the missing N9 million had already circulated in the village.

“After a while with the help of some locals, the owner of the money was found and I handed over the money to him,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by community leaders and the leadership of tricycle operators in the area.

