Yobe South, North constituents confirm to have received Tinubu’s Christmas rice

The residents made the disclosure in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday. One of the constituents, Alhaji Musa Dahiru, told NAN that he and his friends had benefitted from the gesture through Sen. Ibrahim Bomoi of Yobe South in Potiskum.

He noted that Bomoi had distributed over 2,000 bags (20kg) of rice to his constituents in Potiskum and Nangere local government areas. Similarly, Dahiru, a politician, said Fatsuma Talba representing Potiskum/ Nangere Federal Constituency also distributed 30 bags (25kg) of rice to each of the 21 wards in her constituency.

Ibrahim Sanusi, a development worker, said he received Christmas rice in Gashua from Sen. Ahmed Lawan of Yobe North, adding that seven others known to him also benefitted from the gesture in his presence.

However, Mohammed Kuchichi of Network of Yobe Civil Society Organisations, said there was no distribution of rice by any lawmaker in Yobe East during Christmas.

“I have contacted our men in local governments under the district and they said there was no distribution of rice by any federal lawmaker through out the Christmas period,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yobe Chapter, has also confirmed the receipt of 1,200 bags (25kg) of rice from the president through the national body of the association. Bishop Yohanna Audu, state CAN Chairman, told NAN that the state chapter received the bags of rice on January 2.