Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

Retired Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam, the Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, made this known while briefing newsmen in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulsalam was reacting to concerns raised by some residents over the involvement of repentant insurgents in security operations in Geidam town.

“There is no government that will take any decision that is to the detriment of its people. Government is committed to ending insurgency so that we can have peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have these repentant Boko Haram insurgents called ‘hybrid force’ that have been assisting security agencies in conducting operations in Damaturu, Goniri and Buni Yadi.

“First, they assist with information about insurgents, through their sources that are still with Boko Haram and ISWAP.

”Secondly, they assist with information about Boko Haram and ISWAP collaborators and suppliers,” he said.

The official said repentant Boko Haram operatives were deployed to Geidam to assist in containing the infiltration of terrorists and their collaborators in the commercial town.

“In Geidam, there are people engaging in business activities on behalf of Boko Haram. There are those that supply food, fuel and other essentials to the insurgents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The hybrid forces had identified persons having links with Boko Haram leadership and their supply chain, As a result of this, 12 people have been arrested, interrogated in Geidam and transferred to Damaturu,” Abdulsalam added.

Abdulsalam called on residents of Geidam to cooperate with security agents in dislodging terrorists and blocking their supply routes.

“The major requirement of Boko Haram is fuel, food and medicine. That is why they attack hospitals, break shops and steal materials.