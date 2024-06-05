ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents of Geidam are urged to cooperate with security agents in dislodging terrorists and blocking their supply routes.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Recommended articles

Retired Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam, the Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, made this known while briefing newsmen in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulsalam was reacting to concerns raised by some residents over the involvement of repentant insurgents in security operations in Geidam town.

“There is no government that will take any decision that is to the detriment of its people. Government is committed to ending insurgency so that we can have peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have these repentant Boko Haram insurgents called ‘hybrid force’ that have been assisting security agencies in conducting operations in Damaturu, Goniri and Buni Yadi.

“First, they assist with information about insurgents, through their sources that are still with Boko Haram and ISWAP.

”Secondly, they assist with information about Boko Haram and ISWAP collaborators and suppliers,” he said.

The official said repentant Boko Haram operatives were deployed to Geidam to assist in containing the infiltration of terrorists and their collaborators in the commercial town.

“In Geidam, there are people engaging in business activities on behalf of Boko Haram. There are those that supply food, fuel and other essentials to the insurgents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The hybrid forces had identified persons having links with Boko Haram leadership and their supply chain, As a result of this, 12 people have been arrested, interrogated in Geidam and transferred to Damaturu,” Abdulsalam added.

Abdulsalam called on residents of Geidam to cooperate with security agents in dislodging terrorists and blocking their supply routes.

“The major requirement of Boko Haram is fuel, food and medicine. That is why they attack hospitals, break shops and steal materials.

“So these are the logistics they need that they continue to disturb us and innocent individuals,” Abdulsalam stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai faces probe by Kaduna assembly over alleged financial misconduct

El-Rufai faces probe by Kaduna assembly over alleged financial misconduct

US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria

US lawmakers want Biden to rescue Binance executive held ‘hostage’ in Nigeria

Lagos Govt to hand over 270 housing units in Egan-Igando after 21-year delay

Lagos Govt to hand over 270 housing units in Egan-Igando after 21-year delay

Fresh banknotes with King Charles III enter circulation

Fresh banknotes with King Charles III enter circulation

Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal, permanent ceasefire to end Gaza war

Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal, permanent ceasefire to end Gaza war

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

Yobe Govt sends repentant Boko Haram on counter insurgency mission for peace

How Sanwo-Olu, Fubara, Yusuf, 27 govs spent ₦968.64bn on refreshments, others in 3 months

How Sanwo-Olu, Fubara, Yusuf, 27 govs spent ₦968.64bn on refreshments, others in 3 months

Court grants order to serve APC Chairman, Ganduje on bribery charges

Court grants order to serve APC Chairman, Ganduje on bribery charges

Cubana Chief Priest's naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Cubana Chief Priest's naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia