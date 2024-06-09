Yobe govt recruits 4,000 teachers, builds 15 schools for IDPs and girls

At a recent press conference, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali, the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, outlined the tangible improvements in education.

These include establishing six new model schools, recruiting 4,000 teachers, and training 26,000 educators.

Addressing the media, Alhaji Wali said: "The insurgents' attacks left a trail of destruction, particularly in our education sector, where schools, teachers, and students were targeted.

"To address this, we declared a state of emergency in education and have since made remarkable progress."

In addition, the state has established seven mega schools, nine new Government Girls Day Senior Secondary Schools, eight new co-educational Government Day Senior Secondary Schools, and one new boys' school.

An IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) School has also been created in Buni Yadi to assist displaced students.

Similarly, there have been investments in building new classrooms, laboratories, ICT centres, and hostels.

"The government has also ensured that primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions are equipped with the necessary teaching and learning materials.

"Over 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff have been recruited to meet the growing educational needs. Additionally, 26,000 teachers have undergone training or retraining programs aimed at enhancing their teaching capacities.

"These initiatives are expected to improve the quality of education and ensure that students receive the best possible instruction," Malam Wali stated.

He mentioned that the local administration has implemented a continuous school meal initiative to promote regular school attendance and decrease the number of students leaving school prematurely.

"Furthermore, the government has committed to the prompt payment of counterpart obligations and covered school, tuition, and examination fees for students studying both within Nigeria and abroad.

