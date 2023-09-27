ADVERTISEMENT
Politicians won’t hijack CBN under my watch  — Cardoso assures Nigerians

Bayo Wahab

Cardoso vowed that his leadership of the CBN would not be hijacked by anybody.

Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]
Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]

Cardoso said this during his screening by the Senate on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

He said he and his deputies would not allow politicians to distract from performing their duties.

During the screening, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in reference to Godwin Emefiele’s controversial tenure at the CBN, asked Cardoso if he would allow politicians to deceive him to contest for election while serving as a CBN Governor.

Responding to the question before his confirmation, the former Chairman of Citibank said his leadership of the CBN would not be hijacked by anybody.

He said, “It is important that we, who are considered for this position today, understand that this is a position of trust.

“With that comes a huge responsibility to meet up with that trust. I know that a lot of time and effort has gone into choosing the people who are standing here for nomination today.

“As far as I am concerned, under my leadership, we will not be hijacked by anybody. The idea is to ensure that we do what is right, when it is right, and how it is right. We’ve seen what the effect of not doing right has been, and we do not intend for that to be repeated.”

After hours of questioning, the Senate confirmed Cardoso as the 11th Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala Bello as Deputy Governors of the apex bank.

Cardoso succeeded Emefiele, who was suspended from office in June and subsequently tendered his resignation to President Tinubu.

Bayo Wahab

