ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Senate confirms Yemi Cardoso as CBN Governor

Bayo Wahab

Yemi Cardoso is the 11th Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]
Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Cardoso, who assumed duty as acting CBN Governor following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu earlier in September appeared before the Senate on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, for confirmation of his nomination.

During his screening, the lawmakers asked him several questions regarding inflation, fiscal and monetary policies, foreign exchange and how he would as a CBN governor grow the economy of Nigeria.

Answering the questions bordering on inflation, Cardoso promised to put measures in place to address the issues, adding that the removal of subsidy by President Bola Tinubu is part of the efforts geared towards addressing

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I know that you all see your various constituents regularly, you’ll be hearing a lot of complaints. Again, there are long-term measures, there are medium-term measures and I believe that some of those measures are being taken already on the fiscal side to at least address a lot of the things that had happened in the past. You look at the removal of oil subsidy, you look at the tightening up on payments being made by on taxes and a whole host of other areas.”

After hours of questioning, the Senate confirmed Cardoso as the 11 Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala Bello as Deputy Governors of the apex bank.

Cardoso succeeded Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended from office in June and subsequently tendered his resignation to President Tinubu.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC, TUC jointly declare indefinite strike as nationwide protests loom

NLC, TUC jointly declare indefinite strike as nationwide protests loom

BREAKING: Senate confirms Yemi Cardoso as CBN Governor

BREAKING: Senate confirms Yemi Cardoso as CBN Governor

Impeached LGA chairman arraigned over false news on funds diversion

Impeached LGA chairman arraigned over false news on funds diversion

Tribunal strikes out PDP's challenge in Cross River as Otu wins

Tribunal strikes out PDP's challenge in Cross River as Otu wins

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley