A former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmad Sani Yarima, says he has all it takes to replace Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's president in 2023.

Yarima, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the declaration in Bauchi while speaking with journalists shortly after he paid a condolence visit to a famous Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, over the death of his wife.

“By the grace of Allah, I will contest for the seat in 2023,” Yarima announced on Sunday, January 12, 2020, according to Daily Trust.

The former lawmaker noted that various political groups from different parts of the country had approached him to contest for the presidency.

While commending President Buhari for fighting corruption and terrorism, Yarima noted that he would tackle poverty, create job opportunities and address the infrastructural gap in the country if elected in 2023.

“The APC has set a standard of producing a presidential candidate through direct primaries and by the grace of Allah I will contest the primaries. People will look for a candidate that has something to offer for the country. A common man will not look for money but will look for what I can offer to the country,” he said.

Yarima was the first governor to implement Sharia Law in Zamfara state on January 27, 2000.

He was accused of marrying a nine-year-old Egyptian girl and investigated for violating Nigeria's Child Rights Act of 2003.

The former governor was alleged to have paid $100,000 dowry to the child's parents before they gave their consent for the marriage to be consummated.