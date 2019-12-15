Following Governor Bello Matawalle’s threat to arrest his predecessor in Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari met with his All Progressives Congress supporters in his hometown on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

In November, the state governor, Matawalle had warned Yari to stop holding meetings in the state saying Yari’s visit to the state often lead to attacks and killing of innocent people.

He vowed to arrest Yari if he holds any meeting again in the state.

However, on Saturday, Yari reportedly met thousands of his supporters, who came to welcome him back to the state at his residence in Talata-Mafara.

While appreciating the crowd, Yari said he would remain in the All Progressive Congress (APC), adding that the party would reclaim the state in 2023.

According to Punch, Yari also charged his followers to remain united and law-abiding.